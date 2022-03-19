Richard A. Md Miller Buys 25,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.76 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 406,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.
