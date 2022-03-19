Richard D. Lynch Sells 47,527 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,562,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of HES stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
