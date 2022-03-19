Richard D. Lynch Sells 47,527 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,562,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HES stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

