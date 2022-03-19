RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Achieves Market Cap of $62.31 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $62.31 million and approximately $609,565.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00046879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.70 or 0.07061136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.98 or 0.99971655 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00032624 BTC.

