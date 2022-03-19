Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,900 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($76.72) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.14) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.12) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.07) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.13) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,621 ($73.09) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,580.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,092.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of £91.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

