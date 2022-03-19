Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $166,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.