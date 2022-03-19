Robert Crane Buys 39,267 Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) CFO Robert Crane acquired 39,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axcella Health stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXLA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

