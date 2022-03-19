Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.35. 1,286,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,443. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

