Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Insider Buys £12,280.70 in Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 1,228,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,280.70 ($15,969.70).
Rockfire Resources stock opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.70. Rockfire Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £4.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01.
About Rockfire Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.