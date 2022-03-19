Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Insider Buys £12,280.70 in Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 1,228,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,280.70 ($15,969.70).

Rockfire Resources stock opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.70. Rockfire Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £4.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01.

About Rockfire Resources (Get Rating)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

