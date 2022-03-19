Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) CFO Sells $32,217.90 in Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $588.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,234,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
