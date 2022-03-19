Rotork’s (ROR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 405 ($5.27) price objective on the stock.

ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.51) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.51) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rotork currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 403.67 ($5.25).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 325.20 ($4.23) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 323.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 342.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 274.60 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.88). The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 35.35.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($67,910.79).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

