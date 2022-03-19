Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.06 and its 200-day moving average is $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

