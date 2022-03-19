Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €800.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($934.07) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($980.22) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($846.15) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €799.00 ($878.02).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA KER opened at €604.50 ($664.29) on Tuesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($458.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €632.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €658.52.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.