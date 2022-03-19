Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.81) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.76) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.26) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,332.50 ($30.33).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,585 ($33.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.21). The firm has a market cap of £130.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,501.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,204.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

