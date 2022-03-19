Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.68

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.68 and traded as high as C$141.88. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$141.75, with a volume of 1,823,100 shares traded.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$201.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

