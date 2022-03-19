RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS.
Shares of RMBL opened at $37.50 on Friday. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,059.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 97,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RumbleON (Get Rating)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RumbleON (RMBL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.