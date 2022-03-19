RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS.
Shares of RMBL stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $58.99.
RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RumbleON (RMBL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.