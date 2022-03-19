RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $58.99.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in RumbleON by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 637.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

