Russell Shaller Acquires 10,000 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BRC stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

