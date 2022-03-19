Safe Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $12.86 or 0.00030594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $267.98 million and $284,560.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000852 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.