Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 489,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

