Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSNLF opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. Samsung Electronics has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.

