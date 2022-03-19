Scharf Investments LLC Has $158.92 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,262,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255,845 shares during the period. Valvoline makes up approximately 4.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 2.37% of Valvoline worth $158,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 71,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 1,739,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,573. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

