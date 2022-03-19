Scharf Investments LLC Has $99.79 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204,363 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $99,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.61. 4,309,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

