Scharf Investments LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 508,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,727. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $179.46 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.