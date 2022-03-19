Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.4 days.

OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

