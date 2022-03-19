Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 288,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,258. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84.

