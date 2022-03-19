Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $61.83. 3,689,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

