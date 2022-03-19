Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,994 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,628. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

