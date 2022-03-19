Sciencast Management LP Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 178.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

UBER stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 35,398,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,555,100. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

