Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

