Sciencast Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,474 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:H traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.25. 704,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,762. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.