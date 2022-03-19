Sciencast Management LP Invests $3.33 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,743,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.20 on Friday, hitting $579.88. 2,278,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

