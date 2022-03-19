Sciencast Management LP Invests $4.93 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000. Emerson Electric comprises about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,983,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.