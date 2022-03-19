Sciencast Management LP Invests $745,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth approximately $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in RPM International by 117.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in RPM International by 63.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 16.0% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 786,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,962. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

