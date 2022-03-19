Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Instruments by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,981. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

