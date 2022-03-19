Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,421.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.36. 846,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,177. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 37,222 shares worth $2,326,409. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

