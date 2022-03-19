Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,127 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,127 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000. Autodesk makes up 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.82.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

