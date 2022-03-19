Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 328.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,987 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,227,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,098,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

