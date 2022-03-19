Sciencast Management LP Sells 1,767 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Magna International were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 114,567 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $62.89. 1,890,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

