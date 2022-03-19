Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 163,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 714,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

AL stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. 1,275,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

