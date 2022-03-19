Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 65.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 128,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

