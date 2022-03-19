Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

