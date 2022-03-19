Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SRCH opened at $0.01 on Friday. Searchlight Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Searchlight Minerals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Searchlight Minerals (SRCH)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.