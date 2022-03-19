SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,855. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $895.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SecureWorks by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

