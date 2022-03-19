SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SCWX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $895.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

