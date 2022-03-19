SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SecureWorks traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.75. 4,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 105,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $895.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

