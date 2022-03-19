Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

