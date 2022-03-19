ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Down 1.3%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.29 and last traded at $90.95. 2,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

