Shatish D. Dasani Buys 50,000 Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,357.61).

SHI opened at GBX 39.60 ($0.51) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £467.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SIG plc has a one year low of GBX 30.76 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

SHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.62) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, December 17th.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

