SHIELD Price Tops $0.0003 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $129,233.30 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,988.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.56 or 0.07036624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00271312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.88 or 0.00764207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00078824 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.04 or 0.00471654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00430707 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

