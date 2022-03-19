Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,068.00.

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$859.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,029.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,558.22. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$654.69 and a 52-week high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total value of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,415,431.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

